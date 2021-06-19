Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Johnny Lee Cal Carpenter, 34, of Longview, was held Friday without bond on three violation of probation on a charge of indecency with a child exposes and two charges of sexual assault of a child. Carpenter was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at about 2:05 p.m. Thursday.
Bryson Isaiah Monroe Ford, 17, of Kilgore, was held Friday on bonds totaling $10,500 on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm, terroristic threat against a public servant and unlawful carrying a weapon. Ford was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday.
Jemarcus Reon Gatlin, 25, of Kilgore, was held Friday on bonds totaling $5,500 on charges of possession of less than that 1 gram of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive intent give false information and a parole violation out of Austin. Gatlin was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 2:50 a.m. Friday.
Matthew Blake Jones, 31, of Tatum, was held Friday on bonds totaling $10,000 on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a parole violation. Jones was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday.
Jeremy Lee Rowe, 27, of Winona, was held Friday on bonds totaling $10,500 on a grand jury indictment for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was also charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon. Rowe was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at about 1:50 a.m. Friday.