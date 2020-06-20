Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Quinton Marquez Adams, 28, of Longview was held Friday on $23,000 in bonds on a warrant for affidavit of incarceration for assault causes bodily injury family violence and charges of evading arrest or detention, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Adams was arrested by Longview police at 11:08 p.m. Thursday at East Pliler and South Houston streets.

■ Hannah Gene Davis, 27, of Arp was held Friday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Davis was arrested by Longview police at 6:49 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Woodcrest Lane.

■ Carlos Estrada, 27, of Longview was released Friday on $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.

Estrada was arrested by Longview police at 2:14 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of N. Spur 63.

■ Mary Jane Hammonds, 61, of Gladewater was held Friday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Friday.

Hammonds was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Gregg County Adult Probation Department.

■ Tevin Ronardo Williams, 28, of Longview was held Friday without bond on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person causing reckless bodily injury.

Williams was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 11:08 p.m. Thursday on Texas 300 at milepost 280.

