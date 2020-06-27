Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Keturah Beck, 24, of North Richland Hills was released Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument.
Beck was arrested by Longview police at 11:13 a.m. Thursday at a bank on Gilmer Road.
■ Richard Charles Cowan, 63, of Kilgore was being held Friday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Cowan was arrested by Kilgore police at 1:26 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Peavine Road.
■ Robert Tyson Hall, 31, of Diana was released Friday on $60,000 in bonds on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Hall was arrested by Longview police at 2:34 a.m. Friday on Spur 63 and Cotton Street.
■ Eric Jamal Sheppard, 48, of Longview was being held Friday without bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Sheppard was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Dalton Tyler Stephenson, 23, of Longview was being held Friday on $218,000 in bonds on two charges of manufacture or delivery of 4 grams to 200 grams of a controlled substance; three charges of possession of dangerous drug; and one charge of manufacture or delivery of 4 grams to 400 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and a Harrison County Sheriff’s Office charge of assault of a public servant.
Stephenson was arrested by Longview police at 10:12 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Jester Circle.
■ Pamela Renee Thompson, 50, of Longview was being held Friday on $25,000 in bonds on warrants from the Gregg County District Clerk for possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Thompson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:53 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Warren Plant Road.