Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Debrycelon Demond Becks, 35, of Longview was being held Friday on $16,000 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a dangerous drug.
Becks was arrested by Longview police at 3:36 a.m. Friday at Mobberly Avenue and Pliler Street.
■ Darren Rydale Brown Jr., 27, of Longview was being held Friday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of obstruction or retaliation.
Brown was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:25 p.m. Thursday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Marvin Deron Byrdsong, 36, of Longview was released Friday on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Byrdsong was arrested by Longview police at 3:36 a.m. Friday on Mobberly Avenue and Pliler Street.
■ Megan Elizabeth Reynolds, 32, of Longview was being held Friday without bonds on warrants from the 124th District Court for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Reynolds was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:39 a.m. Thursday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Steven Kendrew Williams, 22, of Longview was being held Friday on $31,000 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Williams was arrested by Longview police at 4 p.m. Thursday at Main and Nelson streets.