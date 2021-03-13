Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Roberto Banuelos-Diaz, 48, of Longview, was held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, less than 5 items elderly and a hold from Comanche County, Oklahoma, as a fugitive. Banuelos-Diaz was arrested by Kilgore police at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Houston Street.
Jessica Rae Brewer, 39, of Karnack, was released Friday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse, elderly. Brewer was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Lucile Plane State Jail in Dayton.
Ashley Francelle Derrick, 35, of Beaumont, was held Friday on bonds totaling $10,000 on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and a grand jury indictment for engaging in criminal activity. She was also held on warrants from Collin County for forgery of a financial instrument and engaging in organized criminal activity as well as a hold from Red Oak Police Department on a forgery of a financial instrument charge. Derrick was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 1 p.m. Thursday in Beaumont.
Joshuah Wayne Jones, 32, of Kilgore, was held Friday on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Jones was arrested by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 3:35 a.m. Thursday on Texas 135.
Donald De Quine Roberts, 36, of Longview, was released Friday on a $35,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, discharge firearm reckless at occupied habitation, building or vehicle. Roberts was arrested by Longview police at about 4 p.m. Thursday on Melanie Court in Lakeport.