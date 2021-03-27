Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jonathan Guadalupe Cantu, 33, of Lindale was held Friday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was also held on a parole violation. Cantu was arrested by Longview police at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday.
Terell Chaney, 37, of Longview, was held released Thursday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Chaney was arrested by Longview police at about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday at Rosedale Street and Scenic Drive.
Kenneth Travis Crenshaw, 30, of Winona, was released Wednesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Crenshaw was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on FM 1252.
Dennis Ray Hardee, 47, of Longview, was held Friday on $20,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Hardee was arrested by Longview police at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South High Street.
Victoria Hurtado, 35, of Henderson, was held Friday bonds totaling $87,500 on charges of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana, manufacture or deliver more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, evading arrest detention with vehicle, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and resist arrest search or transport deadly weapon. Hurtado was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on Texas 135.
Shannon Lamar Jackson, 40, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $61,000 on charges of possession less than 1 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Jackson was arrested by Longview police at about 6 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway.
Allison Marie Lebus, 45, of Gilmer, was held Friday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Lebus was arrested by Longview police at about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of W. Loop 281.
William Jerome Woods, 54, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $10,500 on charges of assault causing bodily injury, criminal trespass, evading arrest detention and forgery government/national institution/money/security. Woods was arrested by Longview police at about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of W. Hawkins Parkway.