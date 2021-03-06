Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Travis Martin Cain, 33, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $125,000 bond on a charge of impersonating a public servant. The offense date is listed as Feb. 22 in jail records. Cain was arrested by Longview police at about 9:05 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Stacy Caron Christine, 37, of Gladewater, was held Friday on bonds totaling $14,000 on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. She was also held without bond on probation violation in relation to a prior fraud charge. Christine was arrested by Longview police at about 1 p.m. Thursday at East George Richey and Pine Tree roads.
Brandy Chrise McFarland, 41, of Gilmer, was held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. McFarland was arrested by Longview police at about 7:55 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Russell Street.
Jessica Leigh Sparks, 36, of Henderson, was held Friday on bonds totaling $14,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Sparks was arrested by Longview police at about 2:25 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Marshall Avenue.