Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Lance Wade Allen, 37, of Longview was being held Friday on a $100,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, awaited bond on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Allen was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 2:47 p.m. Thursday at Texas 42 and Kilgore Street.
■ Shane Edward Dispennett, 42, of Longview was being held Friday on $106,000 in bond on charges of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture in connection to a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He also faced a fine for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dispennett was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 2:47 p.m. Thursday at Texas 42 and Kilgore Street.
■ Samuel Glynn Fields, 58, of Longview was being held Friday on a $2,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 2 ounces and 4 ounces of marijuana and awaited bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. He also was being held for a parole violation.
Fields was arrested by Longview police at 12:17 a.m. Friday at Oneal Street and Travis Avenue.
■ Meghan Reana King, 24, of White Hall, Ohio, was being held Friday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
King was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 p.m. Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.
■ Megan Lynn Reel, 32, of Gilmer was being held Friday on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Reel was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Tanesha Lashaun Richardson, 46, of Longview was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Richardson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:08 a.m. Thursday at the courthouse.