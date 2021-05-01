Police beat

Trashuad Dae-Shun Biagas, 21, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $210,000 on two counts of assault family/household member previous conviction and affidavits of incarceration on charges of theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also held without bond on a U.S. Marshal detainer. Biagas was arrested by Longview police at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Sabine Street.

Nicholas Dane Keller, 36, of Tatum, was held Friday on bonds totaling $11,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Keller was arrested by Longview police at about 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Estes Parkway.

Johnathan David Potts, 27, of Quitman, was released Friday on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Potts was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 7:10 p.m. Thursday on FM 2087.

