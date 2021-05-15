Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Cindy Hernandez, 36, of Longview, was released Thursday without bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Hernandez was arrested by Longview police at about 6 p.m. Thursday at East Marshall Avenue and Center Street.
Brady Lee Murray, 42, of Odell, Nebraska, was held Friday on bonds totaling $37,500 on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault against a public servant and two fugitive holds from Kansas. Murray was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 10 p.m. Wednesday in Seminole County, Florida.