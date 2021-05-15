Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Cindy Hernandez, 36, of Longview, was released Thursday without bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Hernandez was arrested by Longview police at about 6 p.m. Thursday at East Marshall Avenue and Center Street.

Brady Lee Murray, 42, of Odell, Nebraska, was held Friday on bonds totaling $37,500 on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault against a public servant and two fugitive holds from Kansas. Murray was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 10 p.m. Wednesday in Seminole County, Florida.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.