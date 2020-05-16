Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Michael Henry Boswell, 52, of Longview was being held Friday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Boswell was arrested by Longview police at 4 p.m. Thursday on Cameron Street.
■ David Richard Downey Jr., 39, of Ore City was released Friday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug.
Downey was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:44 p.m. Thursday at Texas 31 and Ronnie Brown Road.
■ Mickey Lynn Henson, 40, of Tyler was being held Friday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from Smith County for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
Henson was arrested by Gladewater police at 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Main Street.
■ Derrell Orsidio Moore, 32, of Longview was being held on $6,500 in bonds on charges of theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Moore was arrested by Longview police at 1:20 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Access Road.
■ William Ray Patterson, 64, of Longview was released Friday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Patterson was arrested by Longview police at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Texas 31.
■ Kenneth Lee Sessions Jr., 57, of Melbourne, Florida, was being held Friday on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions. Bond had not been set Friday.
Sessions was arrested by Longview police at 4:43 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.