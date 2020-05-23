Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Troy Ballard, 71, of Texarkana was being held Friday on $41,000 in bonds on warrants from the 124th District Court after grand jury indictments on charges of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a weapon and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, and on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for affidavit of incarceration in connection with a charge of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Ballard was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Thursday at Rusk State Hospital.
■ Chase Daniel Coffman, 26, of Gladewater was being held Friday on a $40,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for aggravated robbery.
Coffman was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Longview Police Department.
■ Corey Tremaine Flemon, 41, of Nacogdoches was being held Friday on a warrant from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Friday.
Flemon was arrested by Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:20 p.m. May 13 in Nacogdoches and booked into the jail Thursday.
■ Keontra Dreshawn Jones, 18, of Longview was being held Friday on a $30,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jones was arrested by Longview police at 12:23 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of El Paso Street.
■ Luciano Zamora Perez, 22, of Longview was being held Friday on a $175,000 in bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Perez was arrested by Longview police at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Loop 281.
■ Brian Paul Rainford, 50, of Hawkins was released Friday on a $10,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Rainford was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 6:20 p.m. Thursday at Mount Pisgah Road and FM 1252.
■ Kayla Reyes, 33, of White Oak was being held Friday on $30,000 in bonds on two warrants from the Gregg County District Clerk for forgery of a financial instrument.
Reyes was arrested by Longview police at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Triple Creek Circle.
■ Oscar Jovanny Rodriguez, 17, of Gilmer was being held Friday on $176,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for engaging in organized criminal activity and on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Rodriguez was arrested by Longview police at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Noel Drive.
■ Eric Wayne Wellborn, 38, of Gilmer was being held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention, with a previous conviction.
Wellborn was arrested by Longview police at 5:14 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Loop 281.
■ Bolderick Decole Woods, 34, of Longview was released Thursday on a $30,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Woods was arrested by Longview police at 12:45 p.m. Thursday at Humble Avenue and Hawthorne Street.