Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Robert Jace Kimbrough, 38, of Longview, was held Friday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Kimbrough was arrested by Longview police at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Matthew Scott Marberry, 29, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $18,000 on charges of possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, two counts of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $30,000 and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. Marberry was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 1 a.m. Friday at Time Machine Hot Tub, 4369 North U.S. 259.
Kara Shyanne Parr, 33, of Kilgore, was held Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of harassment of a public servant. Parr was arrested by Kilgore police at about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Wells Street.
Matthew Stuart Todd, 23, of White Oak, was held Friday on charges of driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bond information was not available. Todd was arrested by Longview police at about 7:55 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Eastman Road.