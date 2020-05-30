Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Larry Donnell Brown, 58, of Longview was held Friday on $20,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Brown was arrested by Longview police at 3:22 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Timpson Street.
Erral Jones Jr., 28, of Longview was released Friday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Jones was arrested by Longview police at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at LeTourneau Drive and Loop 281.
Austin Rashad Lawson, 20, of Longview was released Friday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of violation of a bond/protective order and continuous violence against the family.
Lawson was arrested by Longview police at 1:30 a.m. Friday at his home in the 100 block of West Avalon Avenue.
Jared Davis Marshall, 32, of Flint was released Thursday on $26,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and driving while intoxicated, second offense.
Marshall was arrested by Longview police at 2:53 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Cotton Street.
Cory Micheal Wharton, 22, of Longview was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Wharton was arrested by Longview police at 5:12 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 1200 block of Scenic Drive.