Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Eural Eddie Andrews, 52, of Longview, was held Friday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. Andrews was arrested by Longview police at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Texas Street.
Voyne Ray Cox, 44, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $25,000 bond on a charge of burglary habitation with intent to commit other felony and affidavits of incarceration on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Cox was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at about 10 a.m. Thursday at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Jerry Wayne Green, 40, of Overton, was held Friday on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, display fictitious motor vehicle registration, display fictitious license plate and prohibited substance/item in corrections/civil commitment facility. Bond information was not available. Green was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 12:40 a.m. Friday at Mount Pisgah Road and Timberline Drive.
Derik Wade Harris, 41, of Easton, was held Friday on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. Harris was arrested by Longview police at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at High and Birdsong streets.
Sherry Renee Lanahan, 47, of Longview, was held Friday on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. Lanahan was arrested by Longview police at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East George Richey Road.
George Luther McCoy, 67, of Longview, was held Friday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond information was not available. McCoy was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 12:15 a.m. Friday on Texas 31.
William Rodney Vaughn, 56, of Overton, was held Friday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. Vaughn was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 2:25 a.m. Friday at Mount Pisgah Road and Timberline Drive.
Derrick Alonzo Webb, 27, of Longview, was held Friday on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bond information was not available. Webb was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday on I-20.