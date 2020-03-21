Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Marquavin Dewan Donta Cartwright, 21, of Longview was released Friday on $12,000 in bonds on warrants from Rusk County for unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary of vehicle.
Cartwright was arrested by Longview police at 6:56 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Estes Parkway.
Roger Dale Craver Jr., 47, of Linden was released Friday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Craver was arrested by Longview police at 4:57 p.m. Thursday on Old Elderville Road and Estes Parkway.
Charles Robert Mayfield Sr., 55, of Longview was released Friday on $18,500 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense; obstruction or retaliation; and for duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape.
Mayfield was arrested by Longview police at 11:12 p.m. Thursday on Fredonia and Green streets.
Justin Rhett Modisette, 40, of Longview was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Modisette was arrested by Longview police at 10:23 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Loop 281.
Gabreil Jerome Pumphrey, 22, of Lancaster was held Friday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Pumphrey was arrested by Longview police at 8:32 p.m. Thursday on South Access and Eastman rads.
James Stacy Singleton Jr., 52, of Marshall was held Friday on $5,000 bond on a warrant for affidavit of incarceration for credit card or debit card abuse.
Singleton was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Thursday in Winkler County.
Lemuel Bradley Tennison, 38, of Longview was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Tennison was arrested by Longview police at 10:45 p.m. Thursday at a restaurant on the 200 block of East Loop 281.
Tracy Neil Truelove, 41, of Wills Point was held Friday on $119,000 in bonds on warrants for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, burglary of a coin-operated/collection machine and credit card abuse; warrants from Anderson County for fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items on the elderly and burglary of a coin-operated/collection machine; and for a warrant from Lindale police for theft of property between $100 and $750 in value. He also was being held on a detainer from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Truelove was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Upshur County.