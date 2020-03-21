Police Beat
By Jimmy Daniell Isaac jisaac@news-journal.com

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

 Marquavin Dewan Donta Cartwright, 21, of Longview was released Friday on $12,000 in bonds on warrants from Rusk County for unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary of vehicle.

Cartwright was arrested by Longview police at 6:56 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Estes Parkway.

 Roger Dale Craver Jr., 47, of Linden was released Friday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Craver was arrested by Longview police at 4:57 p.m. Thursday on Old Elderville Road and Estes Parkway.

 Charles Robert Mayfield Sr., 55, of Longview was released Friday on $18,500 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense; obstruction or retaliation; and for duty on striking a fixture/highway landscape.

Mayfield was arrested by Longview police at 11:12 p.m. Thursday on Fredonia and Green streets.

 Justin Rhett Modisette, 40, of Longview was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.

Modisette was arrested by Longview police at 10:23 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Loop 281.

 Gabreil Jerome Pumphrey, 22, of Lancaster was held Friday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance.

Pumphrey was arrested by Longview police at 8:32 p.m. Thursday on South Access and Eastman rads.

 James Stacy Singleton Jr., 52, of Marshall was held Friday on $5,000 bond on a warrant for affidavit of incarceration for credit card or debit card abuse.

Singleton was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Thursday in Winkler County.

 Lemuel Bradley Tennison, 38, of Longview was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance.

Tennison was arrested by Longview police at 10:45 p.m. Thursday at a restaurant on the 200 block of East Loop 281.

 Tracy Neil Truelove, 41, of Wills Point was held Friday on $119,000 in bonds on warrants for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, burglary of a coin-operated/collection machine and credit card abuse; warrants from Anderson County for fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items on the elderly and burglary of a coin-operated/collection machine; and for a warrant from Lindale police for theft of property between $100 and $750 in value. He also was being held on a detainer from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Truelove was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Upshur County.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.