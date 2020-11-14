Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Daniel Cody Ellison, 26, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $55,000 on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, a warrant for sex offenders duty to register and a violation of parole warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance charge in Harrison County. Ellison was arrested by Longview police at about 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Young and Green streets.
■ Lavella Menthia Symone King, 29, of Longview, was released Friday on bonds totaling $10,500 on three grand jury indictments on charges of abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence. King was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday. Her arrest location was listed as “probation.”
■ Billy Earl Reedy, 58, of Longview, was held Friday on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Bond information was not available. Reedy was arrested at about 10:05 p.m. Thursday at South Green and Nelson streets.
■ Lane Mitchel Thomas, 23, of Longview, was released Friday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Thomas was arrested by Longview police at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday at South Green and Nelson streets.