Gregg County Jail
David Lee Almon Jr., 39, of Longview, was held Friday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Almon was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 4:15 a.m. Friday on U.S. 80.
Zachary Dan Chiles, 39, of Longview, was held Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Chiles was arrested by Longview police at about 12:50 a.m. Thursday on Paul G. Boorman Trail.
Larry Dean Cobel, 56, of Kilgore, was held Friday on bonds totaling $8,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions as well as bond forfeiture related to charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Cobel was arrested by Longview police at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Gilmer Road.
Benny Gene Colbert, 46, of Kilgore, was held Friday on a charge of burglary of a building. Colbert was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 7:55 a.m. Thursday on the 2600 block of FM 1252.
James Lee Gibson II, 22, of Longview, was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Gibson was arrested by Longview police at about 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of South Green Street.
Nickole Ashlyn Hambright, 25, of Quitman, was released Friday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Hambright was arrested by Kilgore police at about 10:35 p.m. Thursday on Texas 31.