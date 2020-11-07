Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Michael Eldon Alford, 61, of Longview, was held Friday without bond on bonds totaling $11,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He was also held on a blue warrant out of Austin. Longview police arrested Alford at about 5:05 p.m. Thursday at East Cotton Street and Mobberly Avenue.
■ Danterio Lamarcus Bryant, 34, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $10,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bryant was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 11 a.m. Thursday in Montgomery County.
■ Germany Rayshod Lilly, 34, of Longview, was held Friday on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Jail records did not list bond information on the charge. Lilly was arrested by Longview police at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday at West Marshall Avenue and Spur 63.
■ Jeremy Shane Lisenbea, 21, of Kilgore, was held Friday on a charge of online solicit of a minor sexual conduct. Jail records did not list bond information on the charge. He was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers at about 9 p.m. Thursday. No arrest location was listed on jail documents.
■ Jesus Encaricon Orona, 27, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $13,500 on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a warrant for bond forfeiture on a possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance charge. Orona was arrested by Longview police at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Eastman Road and East Marshall Avenue.
■ Donna Renee Shaffer, 42, of Longview, was held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Shaffer was arrested by Longview police at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Pliler Street.