Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jon Micheal Atkeisson, 39, of Tyler was being held Friday on $30,000 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court after bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a previous grand jury indictment on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of between five and 10 identifying information items.
Atkeisson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Thursday in Smith County.
Jennifer Lynn Bunting, 45, of Longview was released Friday on $3,500 in bonds on a charge of theft of property valued at less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
Bunting was arrested by Longview police at 3:22 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of McCann Road.
Jerry Wayne Carmack, 57, of Longview was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for theft of property valued between $2,500 and $30,000.
Carmack was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the courthouse.
Michael Perry Henderson, 22, of Kilgore was being held Friday on $3,500 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law after bond forfeiture on a previous charge of criminal mischief between $100 and $750 in damage and a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for assault causes bodily injury family violence. He awaited bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
Henderson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Thursday in Smith County.
Calvin Rashard Oakley, 26, of Gladewater was being held Friday on $223,000 in bonds on a charge of false report or statement to an officer/agent, health maintenance organization; a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation; and warrants from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for criminal mischief causing between $750 and $2,500 in damage, violation of a bond/protective order, unlawful restraint and two counts of obstruction or retaliation. He awaited bond on an additional warrant for obstruction or retaliation.
Oakley was arrested by Kilgore police at 9:21 p.m. Thursday.