Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Eric O’Brien Adams, 30, of Dallas was being held Friday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and faced two outstanding traffic tickets.
Adams was arrested by Longview police at 2:30 a.m. Friday at Marion Drive and South High Street.
Patrick Orlando Allen, 46, of Longview was released Friday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Allen was arrested by Longview police at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of McCann Road.
Marvin Ray Brown, 47, of Longview was released Thursday on $12,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of dangerous drugs.
Brown was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 1:55 p.m. Thursday at the DPS office.
Destiny Marie Caillouet, 31, of Overton was being held Friday on $12,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Caillouet was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 10:54 a.m. Thursday at Interstate 20 and mile marker 592.
Shirley Ann Holt, 18, of Longview was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of burglary of habitation.
Holt was arrested by Longview police at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at her home in the 700 block of South Green Street.
Desmond Deontae Moss, 28, of Longview was being held Friday on a warrant from Smith County for sex offenders’ duty to register for life/annually. Bond was not set Friday.
Moss was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:13 p.m. Thursday in the North Jail lobby.