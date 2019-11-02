Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Scott Birdwell, 32, of Tyler was released Friday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Birdwell was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Thursday in Smith County.
Dundria La Shae Henderson, 25, of Carthage was being held Friday on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of driving while intoxicated with a child on board under the age of 15 and for a parole violation. Bonds had not been set Friday.
Henderson was arrested by a law enforcement agency at 2 p.m. Thursday in Panola County.
Kerrick Leon Leatch, 36, of Henderson was being held Friday on $53,500 in bonds on a warrant from Rusk County for assault causes bodily injury-family violence and charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Leatch was arrested by Longview police at 8:06 p.m. Thursday at Young and Lilly streets.
Gabriela Nicole Sanchez, 27, of Longview was being held Friday on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for affidavit of incarceration in connection to a previous charge of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member, with a weapon. Bond had not been set Friday.
Sanchez was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:15 a.m. Thursday in Trego County, Kansas.
Daniel Wayne Suggs, 35, of Longview awaited bond Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, faced an outstanding traffic ticket and was sentenced to six days in jail, with time served, for possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Suggs was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2 p.m. Thursday in the courthouse.
Tabitha Ann Thaiba, 38, of Longview was being held Friday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of burglary of habitation.
Thaiba was arrested by Longview police at 7:37 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of East George Richey Road.
Karri Leigh Walker, 33, of Longview was being held Friday on $214,000 in bonds on warrants from Midland for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and violation of probation for a previous conviction of abandon, endanger child-criminal negligence; a warrant from Hill County for burglary of habitation; and a warrant from Burnet County for failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information.
Walker was arrested by a Gregg County District Attorney investigator at 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Alpine Road.