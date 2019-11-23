Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Clinton Wayne Blalack, 39, of Longview was being held Friday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Blalack was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment on Woodridge Place in White Oak.
Carrie Kathleen Burleson, 35, of Kilgore was being held Friday on a $35,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Burleson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 4:14 p.m. Thursday.
McKenzie Renee Clark, 21, of Gilmer was being held Friday on a $60,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Clark was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Upshur County Jail.
Marvin Wayne Dunn, 57, of Longview was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Dunn was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. Thursday in the courthouse.
McCalla Marie Dunn-Wright, 25, of Hawkins was being held Friday on $12,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and evading arrest or detention.
Dunn-Wright was arrested by Longview police at 12:24 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Gilmer Road.
Austin Allen Rice, 25, of Hawkins was being held Friday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of forgery of a financial instrument and evading arrest or detention.
Rice was arrested by Longview police at 12:24 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Gilmer Road.
Reginald Earl Stinson, 45, of Longview was released Friday on $25,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Stinson was arrested by Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement agents at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at his home in the 100 block of Arthur Street.