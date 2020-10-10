Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Austin Maurice Alvarenga, 17, of Lewisville, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Alvarenga at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at Texas 135 and FM 1252.
■ Anthony Joseph Babb, 36, of Tickfaw, Louisiana, was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Babb at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at Texas 135 and FM 1252.
■ Steven Randal Barnhart, 55, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Barnhart was arrested by Longview police at about 4:25 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Bill Owens Parkway.
■ Carla Eugenia Head, 53, of Longview, was held Friday on $42,500 in bonds on a grand jury indictment for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and an additional charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. She was also held on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument in Harrison County. Head was arrested by Longview police at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Bill Owens Parkway.
■ Ruben Jaramillo, 28, of Kilgore, was released Wednesday on a $2,500 bond on a charge of injury to child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily injury. Jaramillo was arrested by Kilgore police at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Fredonia Road.
■ Darnell Mclin, 29, of Longview, was released Friday on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Longview police at about 9:35 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Texas 31.
■ Emile Fitzgerald Porche, 51, of Longview, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $3,000 on three grand jury indictments for abandon, endanger child criminal negligence. Porche was taken into custody by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 307th District Court.
■ Bolderick Decole Woods, 34, of Longview, was held Friday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. He was also held on a parole violation on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Woods was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. 8 and Ames Street.