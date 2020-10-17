Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Arroneisha Reshone Puryear, 23, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was released Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of delivery of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds. Puryear was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at about 8:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 20.
■ James Allen Yates, 45, of Ore City, was released Thursday on a $3,500 on a charge of forgery financial instrument. Yates was arrested by Longview police at about 6:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Hawkins Parkway.
■ Cyndee Bogue, 42, of Gladewater, was released Wednesday Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance. Bogue was arrested by Kilgore police at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of U.S. 259 Business.
■ Jason Bryan Cooks, 19, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $158,500 on charges of tampering with identification numbers, possession of less than 2 ounces of a controlled substance, two counts of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of manufacture or delivery of between 28 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Cooks at about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Williams Street.
■ Alyssa Rachelle Romo, 25, of Longview, was held Friday on a $5,000 on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Romo was arrested by Longview police at about 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Williams Street.
■ Anna Lee Ackley, 48, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. Ackely was arrested by Longview police at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Dominic James Brooks, 22, of Longview, was held Friday on charges of possession of between 1 to 4 grams of a controlled substance, evading arrest detention, resist arrest search or transport and failure to identify as a fugitive or intent give false information. Bond information on the charges was not available. He was also held on a $50,000 bond on an affidavit of surety for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Brooks was arrested by Longview police at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday on East Marshall Avenue.
■ Undrea Laquinn Johnson, 37, of Jefferson, was held Friday on bonds totaling $70,000 on charges of evading arrest detention with vehicle, resisting arrest search or transport, tampering with identification numbers, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
Johnson was arrested by Longview police at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday at North High and Methvin streets.