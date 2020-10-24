Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Fantasha Ashly Allen, 28, of Longview, was released Friday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Allen at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Samuel Caleb Cotten, 37, of Longview, was held Friday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. Cotten was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 10:55 a.m. Thursday in the 188th District Court.
■ Michael Antwan Lyons, 46, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $4,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Lyons was arrested by Longview police at about 1:10 a.m. Friday at Enterprise Street and West Marshall Avenue.
■ Billy Bob Reeves, 62, of Lakeport, was held Friday on bonds totaling $11,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Reeves was arrested by Longview police at about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of North Eastman Road.