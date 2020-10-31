Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jerramie Dwayne Anthony, 41, of Longview, was released Friday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Anthony was arrested by Longview police at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Judson Road.
■ Micah Trumond Armstrong, 26, of Longview, was held Friday on a $175,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Armstrong was arrested by Longview police at about 9:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Andrews Street.
■ Anthony Terrell Baker, 27, of Bossier City, was released Friday on bonds totaling $28,000 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Baker was arrested by Kilgore police at about 3:50 p.m. Monday at Post Oak Road and U.S. 259.
■ Tyresse Armez Bowens, 21, of Gladewater, was held Friday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bowens was arrested by Gladewater police at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Melba Avenue.
■ Dennis Harpe May, 40, of Overton, was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Department of Public Safety troopers arrested May at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday on Texas 31.
■ Michelle Murphy, 40, of Gladewater, was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of abandon, endanger child-criminal negligence. Murphy was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Brennon McDonald, 21, of Hallsville, was held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was also held on a probation violation on a charge of possession between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance out of Grayson County. He was arrested by White Oak police at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday on Robin Lane.
■ Jayleen Shaquille Patterson, 26, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $63,000 on charges of evading arrest or detention, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information. Patterson was arrested by Longview police at about 11:25 p.m. Thursday at Mobberly Avenue and Deon Avenue.
■ David Michael Shelton, 38, of Longview, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $17,000 on three counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a charge of possession of a dangerous drug. Shelton was arrested by Longview police at about 6:10 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of North Eastman Road in Longview.
■ Christina Ann Tarver, 18, of Pittsburg, was held Friday on a $20,000 on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Tarver was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Parkview Street in Kilgore.
■ Deaundry Damond White, 28, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $81,000 on charges of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He was also held on a bond forfeiture for prior charges of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 and an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. White was arrested by Longview police at about 5 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Electra Street.