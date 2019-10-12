Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Karvashea Rakale Bledsoe, 28, of Lancaster was held Saturday under a $100,000 bond on a warrant from Smith County for fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items.
Bledsoe was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 4:17 a.m. Saturday.
Shane Michael Gentry, 29, of Lakeport was held Saturday on a traffic ticket and a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Gentry was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:08 a.m. Saturday.
Jenna Dean Morgan, 34, of Kilgore was held Saturday on a warrant from the 307th District Court for abandon, endanger child with imminent danger of bodily injury. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Morgan was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 5:12 p.m. Friday.
Kyndall Dy-Christopher Wallace, 24, of Longview was released Saturday on $12,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 2 ounces and 4 ounces of marijuana and possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Wallace was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:42 p.m. Friday.
Richard Allen Wilson, 44, of Big Sandy was held Saturday on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information and a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for burglary of a building. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Wilson was arrested by White Oak police and booked into jail at 9:36 p.m. Friday.