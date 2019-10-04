Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Alvin Akins, 65, of Longview was held Friday on $8,500 in bonds on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated, second offense, and on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Akins was arrested by Longview police at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Cotton Street.
Rodger Damon Baker, 60, of Longview was held Friday on a warrant for motion to revoke probation for intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Bond had not been set Friday.
Baker was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the jail.
Mercedes Nicole Duenas, 24, of Longview was held Friday on $7,500 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated with an open alcoholic container, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Duenas was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 12:08 a.m. Friday at mile marker 278 on South Spur 63 .
Clint Cricket Evans, 37, of Gladewater was held Friday on a warrant from Bowie County for violation of probation for a previous conviction of burglary of habitation. Bond had not been set Friday.
Evans was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the Dear Unit Recovery Center in White Oak.
Stacy Lynn Hail, 45, of Longview was held Friday on $50,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Hail was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 6:30 pm. Thursday in the North Jail lobby.
Elgin Romon Jackson, 44, of Overton was held Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Jackson was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:52 p.m. Thursday at Stone and Campbell streets.
Christopher Roman Jernigan, 37, of Longview was held Friday on $113,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information, a grand jury indictment for harassment of a public servant, a warrant for public intoxication and a warrant for affidavit of incarceration for possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. He awaited bond on a warrant for grand jury indictment for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Jernigan was arrested by Longview police at 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Estes Parkway.
Ethan Gerald Lunney, 28, of Marshall was released Friday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying of a handgun by a license holder.
Lunney was arrested by Longview police at 2:37 a.m. Friday on Third Street and Marshall Avenue.
Morgan Frances Marcantel, 19, of Longview was held Friday on $90,000 in bonds on a warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and warrants for grand jury indictments for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and aggravated perjury.
Marcantel was arrested by a Gregg County District Attorney investigator at 12:20 p.m. Thursday at her home in the 1200 block of North 10th Street.
Ignacio Francisco Perez Jr., 30, of Longview was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Perez was arrested by Longview police at 9:10 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 700 block of Young Street.
Edward Tom Williams, 59, of Longview was held Friday on $100,000 bond on a warrant from Harrison County for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Williams was arrested by Kilgore police at 12:29 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Texas 31.