Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Krystal Mesha Adams, 29, of Beckville was being held Friday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Adams was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:19 a.m. Thursday at the courthouse.
Cliffton Ray Brown, 39, of Marshall was released Friday on $8,500 in bonds on warrants from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Brown was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:26 a.m. Thursday in Harrison County.
Ginger Lynn Doss, 55, of Longview was released Thursday a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Doss was arrested by Longview police at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Loop 281.
Peter Mestas, 47, of Longview was being held Friday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Friday.
Mestas was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:04 p.m. Thursday.
Emily Elise Sherwin, 19, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was being held Friday on warrants from the Gregg County District Clerk for affidavits of incarceration for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bonds had not been set Friday.
Sherwin was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:45 a.m. Thursday in Caddo Parish.
Jacie Nicole Stevens, 33, of White Oak was released Friday on $10,000 in bonds on two warrants from the 188th District Court after grand jury indictments on charges of abandon/endanger child, criminal negligence.
Stevens was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:23 p.m. Thursday in the North Jail lobby.
Brandon Lee Webb, 29, of Longview was being held Friday on a $10,000 bond on an Upshur County warrant on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Webb was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 4:57 a.m. Thursday at FM 2275.
Monique Marcel Wilson, 36, of Longview was being held Friday on $11,000 in bonds on warrants from the Gregg County Court at Law for bond forfeitures on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of dangerous drug and on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Wilson was arrested by Longview police at 9:40 p.m. Thursday at North Access Road and Estes Parkway.