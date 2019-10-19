Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Paz Y Amaya-Reyes, 36, of Kilgore was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of abandon endanger child with intent to return.
Amaya-Reyes was arrested by Kilgore police at 4:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Stone Street.
Norman Earl Brewer, 57, of Diana was released Thursday on $20,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and prohibited substance/item in a correctional or civil commitment facility and for an outstanding traffic ticket.
Brewer was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 2:09 p.m. Thursday in U.S. 259 at mile marker 286.
Donna Michele Hood, 57, of Longview was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Hood was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:08 a.m. Thursday in the North Jail lobby.
Mark Kevin Smith, 47, of Overton was released Friday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and faced two outstanding traffic tickets.
Smith was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Thursday in Harris County.
Kristi Kay Knight, 57, of Longview was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Knight was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:47 a.m. Thursday in the North Jail lobby.
Rebecca Angele Martin, 43, of Longview was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Martin was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:26 a.m. Thursday in the North Jail lobby.