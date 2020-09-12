Gregg County Jail
Brionne Monet Fields, 27, of Shreveport, was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a grand jury indictment for a charge of abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence. She was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 11 a.m. Thursday in Denton County.
Allen Wayne Hamm, 23, of Gilmer, was held Friday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. He was arrested by Kilgore police at about 4:22 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Birch Street in Kilgore.
Ronald Lavarius Mitchell, 32, of Big Sandy, was held Friday on bonds totaling $30,000 on a grand jury indictment on a charge of assault of a public servant and a charge of evading arrest or detention with vehicle. He was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday in Smith County.