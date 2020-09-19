Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Mark Stevens Brimhall, 30, was held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Brimhall was arrested by Longview police at about 6:10 p.m. Thursday on West Loop 281 and Pine Tree Road.
Colton Lee Campbell, 30, of White Oak, was held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of less than five identifying information items. Campbell was arrested by Longview police at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of North Eastman Road.
Kimberly Edwards, 20, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child. Edwards was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the North Jail Lobby.
Romani Janey Francis, 29, of Gladewater, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $9,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Francis was arrested by Longview police at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday at Estes Parkway and Loop 281.
Sharon Johnson, 45, of Longview, was held Friday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of assault of a peace officer/judge. Johnson was arrested by Longview police at about 8:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of John Street.
Khaylcia Cheri Simpson, 42, of Marshall, was held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Simpson was arrested by Longview police at about 10 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of American Legion Boulevard.
Emily Williams, 30, of Gladewater, was held Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Williams was arrested by Longview police at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of American Legion Boulevard.