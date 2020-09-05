Gregg County Jail
■ Jamaray Trevon Batton, 23, of Mesa, Arizona, was held Friday on bonds totaling $80,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Bond information on a fourth charge of accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200 was not available.
Batton was arrested by Longview police at about 12 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue in Longview.
■ Shannon Lamar Jackson, 40, of Longview, was held Thursday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Jackson was arrested by Longview police at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Access Road in Longview.
■ Carrie Pickron, 36, of Kilgore, was released Friday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Pickron was arrested by Longview police at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Access Road in Longview.
■ Jason Pruitt, 37, of Haughton, Louisiana, was held Friday on bonds totaling $81,000 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana in Gregg County. He was also held on a charge of assault of family/house member impeding breath/circulation out of Tarrant County.
Pruitt was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 20 at mile marker 583.
■ Rodney Jerome Rayson, 50, of Beckville, was held Friday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. Rayson was arrested by Longview police at about 6 a.m. Friday on Estes Parkway.
■ Erick Alejandro Rueda, 28, of Longview, was held Friday on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. Bond information was not available. Rueda was arrested by Longview police at about 3 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of McCann Street in Longview.
■ Josh Townlin, 26, of Kilgore, was held Friday on a $500,000 bond on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. Townlin was arrested by Kilgore police at about 8 a.m. Wednesday. Booking reports did not list arrest location.
■ Brandon Turner, 35, of Longview, was held Friday on bonds totaling $72,500 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive, intent to give false information in Gregg County. He was also held on a violation of probation charge related to possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance out of Harrison County.
Turner was arrested by Longview police at about 11:46 p.m. Thursday at Estes Parkway and North Access Road in Longview.
■ Jill Lynn Westbrook, 58, of Gladewater, was held Friday on bonds totaling $5,000 on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. Westbrook was arrested by Gladewater police at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Upshur in Gladewater.