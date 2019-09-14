Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jordan Isaiah Anderson, 21, of Kilgore was held Friday on $2,000 bond on a charge of resisting arrest search or transport and awaited bonds on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction of assault causes bodily injury family violence and a warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Anderson was arrested by Longview police at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Access Road.
■ Joseph Rocky Baker, 41, of Henderson was held Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Baker was arrested by Longview police at 6:10 p.m. Thursday at Estes Parkway and South Access Road.
■ Jesse Ryan Connolly, 30, of Ore City was held Friday on $12,000 in bonds on a warrant for affidavit of surety for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions, a warrant for bond forfeiture for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction or suspension without final resolution, a warrant from Harrison County for bond forfeiture for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction or suspension without final resolution and a warrant from Upshur County for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction or suspension without final resolution.
Connolly was arrested by Longview police at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Helane Lane.
■ Youree Hamilton III, 26, of Shreveport was released Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Hamilton was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 20 at mile marker 585.
■ Fidel Solis Mendoza, 25, of Longview was held Friday on $22,000 in bonds on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information and a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Mendoza was arrested by Longview police at 11:25 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Nell Street.
■ William Keith Morgan, 67, of Longview was held Friday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Morgan was arrested by Longview police at 12:55 a.m. Friday at East Cotton Street and Gum Springs Road.
■ Jovan Rodriguez, 18, of Longview was released Friday to the Gregg County Adult Probation Department on a warrant for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Rodriguez was arrested by Greg County sheriff’s deputies at 3:20 a.m. Thursday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Darren Ray Sigourney, 23, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, awaited bonds Friday on changes of public intoxication and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in losses.
Sigourney was arrested by Longview police at 10:16 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Loop 281.