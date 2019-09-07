Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Travis Blake Adkins, 23, of Longview was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family or household member, previous conviction.Adkins was arrested by Longview police and booked in at 1:01 a.m. Thursday.
■ Darren R. Brown Jr., 27, of Longview was being held Friday on a charge of robbery. Bond had not been set on that charge Friday. He also was being held on affidavits of incarceration with $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Brown was arrested by Longview police and booked in at 1:41 a.m. Thursday.
■ Elzie L. Jimerson, 46, of Longview was being held Friday on $91,600 in bonds on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of manufacture/delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He also faced bond forfeiture on a previous charge of theft of property worth between $100 and $750. Jimerson was arrested by Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement and booked in at 9:12 a.m. Thursday.
■ Antwoine Spruill, 35, of Henderson was released Thursday on a $20,000 bond after his arrest on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment charging him with burglary of a habitation. Spruill was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked in at 10:51 a.m. Thursday.