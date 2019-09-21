Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Lane Wilson Brown, 63, of Longview was released Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Brown was arrested by Longview police at 10:49 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Sauncia Aiyana Davis, 36, of Brownsboro was being held Friday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and on personal recognizance bonds on charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davis was arrested by Gladewater police at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Upshur Avenue.
Gordon Ray Dunn, 56, of Fort Worth was being held Friday on $100,000 in bonds on two warrants from the 188th District Court after bond forfeiture on previous charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Dunn was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Huntsville Unit.
Santiago Galvan Jr., 21, of Bullard was being held Friday on $50,000 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court for robbery and for unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility.
Galvan was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:30 a.m. Thursday in Brooks County.
Michele Marie Hart, 46, of Longview was being held Friday on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Bond had not been set Friday.
Hart was arrested by Longview police at 2:33 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Wilbert Earl Johnson Jr., 64, of Longview was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and also faced numerous outstanding traffic tickets.
Johnson was arrested by Longview police at 11:52 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Alpine Road.
Maximiliano Olvera-Jimenez, 24, of Longview was being held Friday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from Harrison County for burglary of habitation.
Olvera-Jimenez was arrested by Longview police at 10:24 a.m. Thursday at his home in the 500 block of Aurel Road.
William Edward Priddy, 36, address unknown, was being held Friday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and awaited bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He also faced two outstanding traffic tickets.
Priddy was arrested by Longview police at 6:18 p.m. Thursday at the 100 block of Pine Bluff Road.