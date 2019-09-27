Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jody Alan Brown, 35, of Kilgore was held Friday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Friday.
Brown was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 11:12 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of FM 2012.
Tyler Dewayne Buchanan, 21, of Longview was held Friday on $762,000 in bonds on a warrant for affidavit of incarceration for unlawful carrying of a weapon, a warrant for affidavit of incarceration for theft of firearm and a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Buchanan awaited bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for criminal mischief that caused between $2,500 and $30,000 in damage.
Buchanan was arrested by Longview police at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at his home in the 500 bock of North Jean Drive.
Teresa Ann Cox, 37, of Longview was held Friday on $20,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and awaited bond on a warrant from Lamar County for violation of probation for a previous conviction for assault on emergency services personnel while they were doing their jobs.
Cox was arrested by Longview police at 12:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Doreian Vashawn Kennison, 44, of Hallsville was held Friday on $15,000 in bonds on one count apiece of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon and tamper with identification numbers and two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Kennison was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 12:58 a.m. Friday at a business at the 4800 block of Estes Parkway.
Josefina Francisca Martinez, 32, of Gladewater was held Friday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and awaited bond on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Martinez was arrested by Longview police at 4:31 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Wal Street.
Timothy Duane Trimble, 49, of Longview was held Friday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Trimble was arrested by Longview police at 7:43 p.m. Thursday at Arkansas Street and Marshall Avenue.