Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Timothy Bryan Bailey, 53, of Arkoma, Oklahoma, was held Saturday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Bailey was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 10:01 p.m. Friday.
Lorenzo Gonzalez-Barraza, 29, of Longview was held Saturday on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense; evading arrest or detention; and a federal immigration detainer.
Gonzalez-Barraza was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 3:01 a.m. Saturday.
Antonie Monroe King, 23, of Longview was released Saturday on $13,500 in bonds on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
King was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:34 p.m. Friday.
Jose Alberto Mejia, 34, of Longview was released Friday on $21,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Mejia was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:09 p.m. Friday.
Rebeka Lyn Rocha, 25, address unavailable, was held Saturday on charges of criminal trespass and harassment of public servant. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Rocha was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:03 a.m. Saturday.
Martin Gilbert Rodriguez, 52, of Longview was released Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of building.
Rodriguez was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:56 p.m. Friday.