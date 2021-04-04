Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Roberto Alvaro Flores, 22, of Tenaha, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $45,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Flores was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into the jail at about 3:45 p.m. Friday.
Darnell Mclin, 30, of Longview, was held Saturday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of unlawful restraint expose to serious bodily injury. No bond information was available. Mclin was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 4:20 a.m. Saturday.
Bryanna Rae Sample, 20, of Center, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $20,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Sample was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into the jail at about 2:15 p.m. Friday.
Demitrice Elice Thompson, 25, of Gladewater, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $50,000 on charges of abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence and racing on highway. Thompson was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 1:25 a.m. Saturday.