Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Chassidy Nadell Alexander, 44, of Longview, was held Saturday on $25,000 bond on a Rusk County warrant for possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Longview police arrested Alexander at about 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of S. Texas 31.
Leonardo DaVinci Alford, 42, of Longview, was released Friday on bonds totaling $60,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance. He was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 9 p.m. Thursday on Sabine Street in Longview.
Talishia Vanique Foreman, 35, of Gladewater, was released Thursday on bonds totaling $13,000 on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, escape from custody and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Foreman was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 4 p.m Thursday on FM 2275 west of Judson Road.
Lionel Greer Jr., 23 of Irving, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $126,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, money laundering between $30,000 and $150,000 and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 20 at mile marker 585.
Daniel Pompilo Herrera, 27, of White Oak, was released Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Longview police at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Elderville Road and Johnson Street.
Billy Don Holland, 41, of Longview, was released Thursday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was arrested by White Oak police at about 5 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Bill Owens Road.
Denzel Jamal Louis, 24, of New Orleans, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $76,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, money laundering between $30,000 and $150,000 and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on I-20 at mile marker 585.
Michael Donnell Timmons Jr., 34, of Longview, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $404,500 on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, evading arrest detention with a vehicle/watercraft with previous conviction or causing serious bodily injury and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. He was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 10:35 p.m. Thursday on Boyd Street in Longview.
Josh David Verhoef, 38, of Gladewater, was released Friday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Longview police at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ollie’s parking lot, 402 W. Loop 281 in Longview.