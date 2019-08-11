Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ J’Marcus Acles, 19, of Longview, was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of theft of a firearm that occurred June 21.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Acles on Friday.
■ Jovani Barrios, 19, of Longview, was released Saturday on $3,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 28 gram of a controlled substance.
He was arrested Friday by Longview police.
■ Everett Carlton Graham, 60, of Harleton was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Longview police arrested Graham on Friday.
■ Zelsnick Jody Lee Hawley, 18, of Gladewater was held Saturday on $3,000 bond on two counts of theft of a firearm.
Gladewater police arrested Hawley on Friday.