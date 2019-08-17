Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Nancy Aguirre, 18, of Tyler was held Saturday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and prohibited substance/item in a correctional or civilian commitment facility.
Aguirre was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 3:24 a.m. Saturday.
Steven Jason Anderson, 34, of Hooks was held Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility.
Anderson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 4:54 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Sun Camp Road.
Moneka Michelle Anthony, 45, address unavailable, was held Saturday on $10,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Anthony was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:20 p.m. Friday.
Joshua Campbell, 33, of Laird Hill was held Saturday on a warrant from Tarrant County for fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying items. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Campbell was arrested by Kilgore police at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at police headquarters.
Chase Daniel Coffman, 25, address unknown, was released Saturday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He faced payment plans on warrants from Longview police for speeding and two counts of no driver's license.
Coffman was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:57 a.m. Saturday.
Shane Edward Dispennett, 41, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Dispennett was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:26 p.m. Friday.
Krystal Lynn Gonzalez, 48, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Gonzalez was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:29 a.m. Saturday.
Lashundra Lanette Hall, 41, of Longview was held Saturday on $9,500 in bonds on a warrant for driving while intoxicated, second offense, a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Hall was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:56 a.m. Friday.
Neil Wayne Harkless, 26, of Kilgore was released Friday on $35,000 in bonds on a warrant for affidavit of incarceration for driving whole intoxicated, second offense, and a warrant for affidavit of incarceration for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Harkless was arrested by Nacogdoches County Sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 6:04 p.m. Friday.
Stephen Holman, 47, of Longview was held Saturday on $7,500 bond on a warrant for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Holman was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:43 a.m. Friday.
Bobby Wayne Leatch, 29, of Longview was released Saturday on $10,000 bond on a warrant for forgery of a financial instrument.
Leatch was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:38 p.m. Thursday.
Charles Nicholas Lucky, 33, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Lucky was arrested by Longview police at 12:27 a.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Tenneryville Road.
Christine Lagene Mallard, 41, of Henderson was held Saturday on $50,000 bond on a warrant from Rusk County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Mallard was arrested by DPS troopers and booked into jail at 11:50 a.m. Friday.
Sean Michael McCrory, 30, of Overton was held Saturday on a warrant for possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
McCrory was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 10:11 a.m. Friday.
Jose Monreal Molina, 25, of Longview was held Saturday on $26,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Molina was arrested by Longview police at 2:30 a.m. Friday at South Access and Eastman roads.
Corisyla Lashondette Peoples, 38, of Gladewater was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a warrant for grand jury indictment for fraudulent use/possession of fewer than 5 identifying items of the elderly and awaited bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for grand jury indictment for forgery of a financial instrument with an enhancement.
Peoples was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 11:33 a.m. Friday.
Jody Aaron Pierce, 18, of Gladewater was released Saturday on $2,500 bond on a charge of forgery.
Pierce was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at 2:38 p.m. Friday.
Donavan James Teague, 20, of Longview was released Friday on $3,500 bond on a warrant for burglary of a building.
Teague was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 7:36 p.m. Friday.
Nicklus Filmore Woods, 40, of Gladewater was held Saturday on two warrants for bond forfeiture for manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Woods was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 10:52 a.m. Friday.
Jeremy David Vick, 30, of Longview was held Saturday on a warrant for violation of probation on a previous conviction of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Vick was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the Upshur County Jail.