Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Matthew David Clay, 18, of Henderson awaited bonds to be set Saturday on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Clay was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 1:46 a.m. Saturday.
■ Shelly Marie Saldana, 39, of Longview, awaited bond to be set Saturday on a charge of theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Saldana was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:44 p.m. Friday.
■ Cheryl Ann Thomas, 57, of Longview met unspecified bonds Saturday after her arrest early that day on three drug charges and one count of driving while intoxicated.
Thomas is charged with DWI, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
She was arrested by a Department of Public Safety trooper and booked into jail at 12:46 a.m. Saturday.
■ Lorena Nicole Thomas, 36, of Longview met unspecified bonds Saturday on twin drug possession charges. Thomas is charged with two counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
She was arrested by a DPS trooper and booked into jail at 10:49 p.m. Friday.