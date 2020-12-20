Gregg County Jail
Eural Eddie Andrews, 51, of Longview was released Saturday on $5,500 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a charge of failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information.
Longview police arrested and booked Andrews into jail at 2:38 a.m. Saturday.
Caven Michael Cox, 34, of Kilgore, was held Saturday on $10,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of controlled substance.
Longview police arrested and booked Cox into jail at 6:53 p.m. Friday.
Mason House, 28, of Longview, was held Saturday on $20,000 in bonds on charges of obstruction or retaliation and deadly conduct.
Kilgore police arrested House at 9:22 a.m. Friday.
Lauren Nicole Phillips, 30, of Longview, was held Saturday on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bond information was not available.
Longview police arrested Phillips at 4:17 a.m. Saturday.
Curtis Watson, 55, of Gladewater, was released Saturday on $12,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and duty on striking fixture/highway landscape.
Department of Public Safety troopers arrested and booked Watson into jail at 10:23 p.m. Friday.
Leslie Arin Wilson, 54, of Longview, was held Saturday on a grand jury indictment on two charges of continuous sex abuse of a child younger than 14 with an offense date of Aug. 1, 2019. Bond information was not available.
Gregg County sheriff's office deputies arrested and booked Wilson into jail at 6:17 p.m. Friday.