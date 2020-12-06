Gregg County Jail
Jonathan Terrill Barkins, 40, of Longview was held Saturday on $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Barkins was arrested by Longview police and booked at about 11:25 p.m. Friday.
Anthony Leon Benavides, 28, of Henderson, was was released Saturday on $30,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Benavides was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at about 3:05 a.m. Saturday.
Jennifer Marie Coup, 38, of Longview, was held Saturday on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Coup was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Bond information was not available.
Lakacia Lachone Davis, 47, of Longview, was held Saturday bonds totaling $8,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and failure to identify fugitive intent give false information. Davis was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 5:40 p.m. Friday.
Dennis Charles Floyd Jr., 41, of Gladewater, was held Saturday on $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Floyd was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 11:45 p.m. Friday.
Jasmyne Shanae Peoples, 31, of Longview, was released Friday on $5,000 bond on a grand jury indictment for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. The offense date was listed in jail records as May 30, 2019. Peoples was taken into custody by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at about 12:15 p.m. Friday.
James Raymond Wilkins, 60, of Longview, was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Wilkins was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 9:50 a.m. Friday.