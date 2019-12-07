Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Alicia Janae Awais, 37, of Lodi, California, was held Saturday on charges of theft of property between $100 and $750 in value, fraudulent use/possession of between five and 50 identifying information items, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Awais was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:16 p.m. Friday.
Daniel Braswell Hill, 29, of Spring Hill was held Saturday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Hill was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into jail at 8:34 p.m. Friday.
Sherry Beth Lewis, 39, of Jacksonville was held Saturday on $6,500 in bonds on a warrant for credit card or debit card abuse and awaited bond on a warrant for grand jury indictment for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Lewis was booked into jail at 8:51 a.m. Friday.
Jaelon Leigh Taylor, 18, of Longview was released Saturday on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond information was unavailable.
Taylor was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:53 a.m. Saturday.
Tiffany Crystalmarie Thompson, 26, of Tyler was released Friday on $10,000 in bonds on warrants for affidavits of surety for tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and organized retail theft between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Thompson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 10:45 a.m. Friday.
Victoria Trejode Munoz, 19, of Gladewater was released Saturday on $4,000 in bonds on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Trejode Munoz was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 4:49 a.m. Saturday.