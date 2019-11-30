Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Corey Darnell Garrett Sr., 41, of Longview was held Saturday on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily injury. Bond had not been set Saturday.

Garrett was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:32 a.m. Friday.

Wesley Blake Halliburton, 30, of Arp was held Saturday on $10,000 in bonds on a warrant for driving while intoxicated, second offense, and on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Halliburton was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:11 p.m. Friday.

Steven Shak Ingram, 41, of Longview was held Saturday on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bonds had not been set Saturday.

Ingram was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:27 a.m. Saturday.

Jerry Glenn Moore, 55, of Tatum was held Saturday on $3,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.

Moore was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:32 p.m. Friday.

Joshuwa Akeem Muhammad, 27, of Longview was held Saturday on two warrants from Dallas County for parole violations for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and a parole violation from Austin. Bonds had not been set Saturday.

Muhammad was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:16 p.m. Friday.

Shawn Christopher Spillman, 46, of Longview was held Saturday on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.

Spillman was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:32 p.m. Friday.

Joe Carlton Wilkerson Jr., 38, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building.

Wilkerson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:14 p.m. Friday.

Tammy Gail Williams, 52, of Longview was held Saturday on $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Williams was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:45 p.m. Friday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.