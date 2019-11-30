Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Corey Darnell Garrett Sr., 41, of Longview was held Saturday on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause serious bodily injury. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Garrett was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:32 a.m. Friday.
Wesley Blake Halliburton, 30, of Arp was held Saturday on $10,000 in bonds on a warrant for driving while intoxicated, second offense, and on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Halliburton was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 8:11 p.m. Friday.
Steven Shak Ingram, 41, of Longview was held Saturday on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Ingram was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:27 a.m. Saturday.
Jerry Glenn Moore, 55, of Tatum was held Saturday on $3,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Moore was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:32 p.m. Friday.
Joshuwa Akeem Muhammad, 27, of Longview was held Saturday on two warrants from Dallas County for parole violations for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and a parole violation from Austin. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Muhammad was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:16 p.m. Friday.
Shawn Christopher Spillman, 46, of Longview was held Saturday on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Spillman was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:32 p.m. Friday.
Joe Carlton Wilkerson Jr., 38, of Longview was held Saturday on $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building.
Wilkerson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:14 p.m. Friday.
Tammy Gail Williams, 52, of Longview was held Saturday on $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Williams was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 9:45 p.m. Friday.