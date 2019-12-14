Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jace Jordan Black, 34, of Longview was held Saturday on charges of driving while intoxicated, second offense, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Black was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 5:20 a.m. Saturday.
Eddie Fitzgerald Hewitt, 54, of Longview was held Saturday on two warrants for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bonds had not been set Saturday.
Hewitt was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 2:20 p.m. Friday.
Timothy Robinson, 53, of Kilgore was held Saturday on $12,000 in bonds on warrants for affidavit of incarceration for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Robinson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 10:33 a.m. Friday.
James Richard Rollins, 33, of Longview was held Saturday on a charge of possession with intent to promote child pornography. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Rollins was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 10:36 p.m. Friday.
Julia Marie Williams, 32, of Longview was held Saturday on $17,500 in bonds on two warrants for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Williams was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies and booked into jail at 8:18 a.m. Friday.