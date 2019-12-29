Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Tiquencia Latasha Cryer, 28, of Dallas was held Saturday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Cryer was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 8:34 p.m. Friday.
Richard Harold Horne Jr., 59, of Longview was held Saturday on $28,000 in bonds on charges of possession between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Horne was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 7:06 p.m. Friday.
David Wayne Hudson, 39, of Longview was released Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Hudson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:55 p.m. Friday.
Demarcus Marquis Oquinn, 40, of Henderson was held Saturday on $16,000 in bonds on charges of theft of firearm, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Oquinn was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 5:39 p.m. Friday.
Logan Robert Pickard, 26, of Van was held Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond had not been set Saturday.
Pickard was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:13 p.m. Friday.
Sendy Guadalupe Soto, 28, of Longview awaited bond Saturday on a warrant for grand jury indictment for forgery of a government instrument/money/securities and on an immigration detainer.
Soto was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 8:27 p.m. Friday.